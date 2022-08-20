Glenview Trust Co Sells 2,442 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,202,907,000 after buying an additional 131,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,068,000 after acquiring an additional 347,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,692,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of American International Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,596,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,733,000 after buying an additional 345,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.47. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.40 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.