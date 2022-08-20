Glenview Trust Co Sells 3,731 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $411,540,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,409 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 855.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,701,000 after buying an additional 2,553,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Carrier Global Stock Down 4.1 %

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

