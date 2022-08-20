Glenview Trust Co Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.