Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Trading Down 4.5 %

GLBE stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $83.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,816,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,128,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,239,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,989,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,764,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global-e Online by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.