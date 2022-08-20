Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA) Trading 0.5% Higher

Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.21 and last traded at $15.19. 3,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 4,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32.

Institutional Trading of Global X Clean Water ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Clean Water ETF stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA – Get Rating) by 1,090.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.64% of Global X Clean Water ETF worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

