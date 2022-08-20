Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.89. 238,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 789,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.
Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 3.2 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16.
