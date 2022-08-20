Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Globant Stock Performance

Globant stock opened at $224.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 1.50. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.14.

Institutional Trading of Globant

About Globant

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

