Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $456.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.89 million. Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.03- EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLOB. Cowen raised their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $280.14.

Shares of GLOB traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.48. 1,121,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,662. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.99. Globant has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Globant by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Globant by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

