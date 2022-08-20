Globe Derivative Exchange One Day Volume Reaches $173,983.00 (GDT)

Globe Derivative Exchange (GDT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Globe Derivative Exchange coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Globe Derivative Exchange has a total market cap of $20.44 million and approximately $173,983.00 worth of Globe Derivative Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Globe Derivative Exchange has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00778122 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Globe Derivative Exchange Coin Profile

Globe Derivative Exchange’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,871,995 coins. Globe Derivative Exchange’s official Twitter account is @globedx.

