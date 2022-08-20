Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 75.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,457. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $103.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,329. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average of $99.53.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.86.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.