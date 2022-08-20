Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Shares Down 0.2%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF – Get Rating) was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 119.40 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 119.60 ($1.45). Approximately 1,287,735 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,255,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.80 ($1.45).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 120.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £576.72 million and a PE ratio of 855.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

