Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Shares Down 0.2%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF – Get Rating) was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 119.40 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 119.60 ($1.45). Approximately 1,287,735 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,255,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.80 ($1.45).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 120.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £576.72 million and a PE ratio of 855.71.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Cuts Dividend
