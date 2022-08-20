Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Trading 9.9% Lower This Week

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $88,338.83 and approximately $111,834.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,124.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003761 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00126897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033482 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00077025 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance.

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

