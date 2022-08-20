Governor DAO (GDAO) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000797 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. Governor DAO has a market cap of $492,821.17 and $17,447.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00777159 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Governor DAO
Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org.
Buying and Selling Governor DAO
