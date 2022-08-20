GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

GrafTech International has decreased its dividend by an average of 65.0% per year over the last three years. GrafTech International has a dividend payout ratio of 3.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GrafTech International to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.67 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

