GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
GrafTech International has decreased its dividend by an average of 65.0% per year over the last three years. GrafTech International has a dividend payout ratio of 3.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GrafTech International to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.
GrafTech International Price Performance
Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
GrafTech International Company Profile
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.
