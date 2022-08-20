Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $11,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,836.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Green Dot Stock Performance
Shares of GDOT opened at $22.00 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $54.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.95.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
