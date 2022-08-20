Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $11,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,836.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of GDOT opened at $22.00 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $54.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 19.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after buying an additional 202,042 shares during the period. Continental Advisors LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 83,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 477,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 90,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Green Dot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

