Greylock 16 Gp Llc Buys 400,000 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Stock

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.39 per share, for a total transaction of 1,356,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,299,014 shares in the company, valued at 34,913,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Greylock 16 Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Greylock 16 Gp Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of Nextdoor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.13 per share, for a total transaction of 3,130,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Greylock 16 Gp Llc acquired 1,600,000 shares of Nextdoor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 3.06 per share, with a total value of 4,896,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Greylock 16 Gp Llc acquired 1,611,554 shares of Nextdoor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 3.55 per share, with a total value of 5,721,016.70.

Nextdoor Price Performance

KIND stock opened at 3.34 on Friday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of 2.47 and a 12 month high of 18.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of 4.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextdoor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KIND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Nextdoor to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 4.55.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

