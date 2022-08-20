GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 8,833 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 100.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of PJT Partners worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PJT. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Trading Down 1.4 %

PJT opened at $75.26 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.77.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PJT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

