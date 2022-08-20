GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RARE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RARE opened at $49.03 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $104.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

