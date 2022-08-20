GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.14 Million Stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 134.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Prothena worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 33.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 11.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prothena

In related news, insider Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 42,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $1,368,478.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,778 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,312. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prothena Stock Down 3.1 %

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.