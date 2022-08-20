GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.30 Million Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSM. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,274,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 22.2% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 80,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 577,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 242,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 132,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $15.78 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 60.34% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 142.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,303,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

