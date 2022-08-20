GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.08 Million in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $815,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $83,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

ETD stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $655.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

