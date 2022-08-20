GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.09 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14,400.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $168.00 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

