GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.33 Million in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.21% of TravelCenters of America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TA. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 46,440 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,585,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

TravelCenters of America Stock Performance

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $64.58. The company has a market capitalization of $859.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $3.23. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 15.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

