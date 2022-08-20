GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of AdvanSix worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $38,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,761.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Trading Down 2.5 %

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

NYSE:ASIX opened at $38.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $57.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ASIX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

AdvanSix Profile

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

