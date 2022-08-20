GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 10,313 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,313 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of The Hackett Group worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $720.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

