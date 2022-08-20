GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 3,423 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,419.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,660,135. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.78.

NASDAQ:META opened at $167.96 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

