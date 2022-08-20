GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 34.0% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 44.0% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.61.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $168.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

