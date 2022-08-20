GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,072.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.75. The company has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.