Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $767.00 million-$792.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.00 million.

Hagerty Stock Down 1.2 %

Hagerty stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,108. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. Hagerty has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

