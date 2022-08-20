Haleon’s (HLN) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 368 ($4.45) price target on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Haleon to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.20) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 331.20 ($4.00).

LON HLN opened at GBX 256.10 ($3.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 3.04. Haleon has a 1 year low of GBX 242.60 ($2.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 337.40 ($4.08). The firm has a market cap of £23.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,707.33.

In other Haleon news, insider John Young purchased 80,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 312 ($3.77) per share, for a total transaction of £251,287.92 ($303,634.51). In other Haleon news, insider John Young purchased 80,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 312 ($3.77) per share, for a total transaction of £251,287.92 ($303,634.51). Also, insider Dave Lewis purchased 63,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 317 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £200,188.67 ($241,890.61).

