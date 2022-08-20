Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

HASI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HASI stock opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $38,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also

