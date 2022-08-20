Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Trading Up 2%

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Harleysville Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.24.

Harleysville Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. Harleysville Financial’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit.

