Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $45.97

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $31.28 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for $45.97 or 0.00217003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000281 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 699,466 coins and its circulating supply is 680,393 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.