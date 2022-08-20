Head-To-Head Analysis: Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) vs. LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) and LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and LogicBio Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$25.59 million ($0.66) -0.58 LogicBio Therapeutics $5.41 million 2.38 -$40.03 million ($0.94) -0.41

Profitability

Kiromic BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LogicBio Therapeutics. Kiromic BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicBio Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and LogicBio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiromic BioPharma N/A -44.96% -37.75% LogicBio Therapeutics -304.61% -107.56% -53.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kiromic BioPharma and LogicBio Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A LogicBio Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

LogicBio Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,464.10%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics beats Kiromic BioPharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiromic BioPharma

(Get Rating)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1. It has license agreements with CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc. and Longwood University, as well as a research and development collaboration agreement with Molipharma, S.R.L. The company also has strategic alliance agreement with Leon Office (H.K.) Ltd. The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. The company has a collaboration with Children's Medical Research Institute to develop next-generation capsids for gene therapy and gene editing applications in the liver, as well as additional tissues; and a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop LB-301, an investigational therapy for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar syndrome. The company also has a research collaboration, license, and option agreement with CANbridge Care Pharma Hong Kong Limited; and collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

