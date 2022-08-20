Head to Head Contrast: Benson Hill (BHIL) versus Its Peers

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Benson Hill to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Benson Hill and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benson Hill -43.24% -30.39% -16.08% Benson Hill Competitors -153.82% -184.16% -16.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Benson Hill and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benson Hill 0 1 3 0 2.75 Benson Hill Competitors 270 1083 1273 29 2.40

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Benson Hill currently has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 91.80%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 26.49%. Given Benson Hill’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than its competitors.

13.5% of Benson Hill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Benson Hill shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Benson Hill and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Benson Hill $147.21 million -$126.25 million -4.40 Benson Hill Competitors $7.65 billion $1.07 billion 4.28

Benson Hill’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill. Benson Hill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Benson Hill has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benson Hill’s competitors have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Benson Hill beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Benson Hill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.