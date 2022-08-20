Head to Head Review: ironSource (NYSE:IS) vs. Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) and ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.9% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of ironSource shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Skillz has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ironSource has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -68.02% -45.06% -29.64% ironSource 9.84% 10.77% 8.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Skillz and ironSource, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 1 4 1 0 2.00 ironSource 0 5 8 0 2.62

Skillz currently has a consensus price target of $4.93, suggesting a potential upside of 200.81%. ironSource has a consensus price target of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 85.66%. Given Skillz’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than ironSource.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skillz and ironSource’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $384.09 million 1.79 -$181.38 million ($0.61) -2.69 ironSource $553.47 million 7.68 $59.82 million $0.06 70.01

ironSource has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ironSource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ironSource beats Skillz on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide. It also hosts casual esports tournaments to a range of mobile players. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. ironSource Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

