Head to Head Review: Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) vs. Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) and Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Myovant Sciences and Merus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences $230.97 million 7.27 -$205.98 million ($1.76) -9.95 Merus $49.11 million 21.65 -$66.82 million ($1.29) -17.96

Merus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Myovant Sciences. Merus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Myovant Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

32.6% of Myovant Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Merus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Myovant Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Merus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Myovant Sciences and Merus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences -54.03% N/A -29.25% Merus -101.83% -18.74% -12.82%

Risk & Volatility

Myovant Sciences has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merus has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Myovant Sciences and Merus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 Merus 0 1 8 0 2.89

Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 0.89%. Merus has a consensus price target of $41.22, suggesting a potential upside of 77.91%. Given Merus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Merus is more favorable than Myovant Sciences.

Summary

Merus beats Myovant Sciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to develop and commercialize relugolix in oncology and women's health. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1. The company is also developing MCLA-158, which is in a phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; MCLA-145, which is in phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; MCLA-129, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer and other solid tumors; and ONO-4685 that is Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed/refractory T cell lymphoma. In addition, it has collaboration agreement with Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd for the research and development of stage bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-129; and collaboration with Incyte Corporation for the development of MCLA-145. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

