Head to Head Survey: Azul (NYSE:AZUL) & Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF)

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) and Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Azul has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 22.74, meaning that its share price is 2,174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Azul and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azul $1.85 billion 2.11 -$780.71 million ($4.12) -2.25 Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 1.99 -$19.82 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Global Crossing Airlines Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Azul.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Azul and Global Crossing Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azul 2 1 4 0 2.29 Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Azul presently has a consensus price target of $14.28, suggesting a potential upside of 54.41%. Given Azul’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Azul is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Azul shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Azul and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azul -24.05% N/A -15.03% Global Crossing Airlines Group -44.25% -849.22% -57.80%

Summary

Azul beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Azul

Azul S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

