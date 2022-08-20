HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading Down 20.6% This Week

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $59.02 million and approximately $1,663.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000796 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000783 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001430 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002546 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

