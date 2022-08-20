HedgeTrade Market Cap Hits $60.39 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $60.39 million and $208.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000779 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001295 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002620 BTC.

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

