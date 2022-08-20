HEdpAY Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HDP.Ñ„)

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One HEdpAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000708 BTC on exchanges. HEdpAY has a total market cap of $10.89 million and approximately $10,626.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HEdpAY has traded down 2% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002163 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00778122 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About HEdpAY
HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEdpAY
