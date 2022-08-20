Hegic Price Tops $0.0085 on Exchanges (HEGIC)

Hegic (HEGIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Hegic coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hegic has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Hegic has a market cap of $5.95 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,263.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003751 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00127602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00032919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00102762 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic.

Hegic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

