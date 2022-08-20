HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.95

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and traded as high as $10.07. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 41,355 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HDELY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($60.20) to €56.00 ($57.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($44.90) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of HeidelbergCement from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €64.00 ($65.31) to €69.00 ($70.41) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

