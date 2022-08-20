Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $729,745.57

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Hibiki Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0787 or 0.00000372 BTC on major exchanges. Hibiki Finance has a market cap of $729,745.57 and approximately $15,467.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hibiki Finance has traded 13% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00776603 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hibiki Finance Profile
Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,273,470 coins. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Hibiki Finance
Receive News & Updates for Hibiki Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hibiki Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.