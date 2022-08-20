Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.37. 39,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,946,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 6.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

Insider Activity

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.89 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Jules A. Maltz bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $96,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jules A. Maltz purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

