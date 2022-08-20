Homeros Hits One Day Volume of $96,964.00 (HMR)

Homeros (HMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $14.60 million and approximately $96,964.00 worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,288.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003707 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00126944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00032680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00101607 BTC.

About Homeros

HMR is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,050,000,235 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com.

Homeros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

