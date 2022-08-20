Horizen (ZEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15.53 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.31 or 0.00076668 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $207.62 million and $15.53 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 21% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00300879 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00116324 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002085 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004000 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000142 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC.
Horizen Coin Profile
Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,731,400 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Horizen Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.
