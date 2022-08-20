Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a total market capitalization of $806,288.67 and $76,320.00 worth of Hungarian Vizsla Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hungarian Vizsla Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hungarian Vizsla Inu has traded 70.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hungarian Vizsla Inu alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00776603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Hungarian Vizsla Inu

The Reddit community for Hungarian Vizsla Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Hungarianvizslainu. Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu.

Buying and Selling Hungarian Vizsla Inu

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hungarian Vizsla Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hungarian Vizsla Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hungarian Vizsla Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hungarian Vizsla Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hungarian Vizsla Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.