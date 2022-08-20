Hutchinson Capital Management CA Acquires 3,940 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 534,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,440. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $57.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.