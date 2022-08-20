Hutchinson Capital Management CA Cuts Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $3.61 on Friday, reaching $454.46. The stock had a trading volume of 837,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,581. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $462.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $621.47.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.